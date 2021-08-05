Tokyo Olympics: India pulled back and equalised in the second quarter itself with stunning goals from Harmanpreet Singh and Hardik Singh.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India on Thursday clinched its fourth medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after the Indian Men's Hockey team crushed Germany in the Bronze medal match. Indian men's team defeated Germany 5-4 after going down 3-1 in the second quarter of the match. India pulled back and equalised in the second quarter itself with stunning goals from Harmanpreet Singh and Hardik Singh.

With the win, the Indian Hockey Team ended its 41-year-old medal drought at the Olympics. India had last won a medal -- Gold -- at the Moscow Olympic Games in 1980. The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.

There were tears and hugs on the field as the Indians led by Manpreet Singh and coached by Australian Graham Reid savoured the historic moment. It is India's third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came in 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games.

Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other goal-getters for India. Germany's goals were scored by Timur Oruz (2nd), Niklas Wellen (24th), Benedikt Furk (25th) and Lukas Windfeder (48th).

Determined to clinch a medal, the Indians made one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the game, fighting back from a two-goal deficit to turn the match in their favour.

Reacting to India's emphatic win, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "After 41 yrs wait..! Golden moment for Indian Hockey & Indian Sports! Finally, the long wait is over as India defeated Germany to win Hockey Men's Olympic Bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics. India is in a complete celebration mood! Congratulations to our Hockey players".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Men's Hockey Team and termed the win as a historic moment for the entire country.

"Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team", the PM said.

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated the Indian team for clinching an Olympic medal after 41 years and said, "Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey & will inspire youth to take up".

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is arguably the flag bearer of Indian Hockey, also congratulated the Indian Hockey team for their spectacular victory. "Brilliant in Blue. Congratulations Indian Men’s Hockey Team on the spectacular victory to give us an Olympic medal after 41 long years. This historic win at #Tokyo2020 will inspire a generation of sportspersons. All the very best for the future", he said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan