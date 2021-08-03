Tokyo Olympics 2020: India had booked a place in the semi-final through a 3-1 win against Great Britain in the quarterfinals, their first semis appearance since 1972.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a heartbreaking defeat, the Indian men's hockey team on Tuesday lost to Belgium in the Men's Hockey Semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Belgium thrashed the Indian team 5-2 at the completion of the full time, ending its hope for a Silver or a Gold medal in the Olympic games. Now India will play for the bronze medal on August 5 against the loser of the Australi vs Germany semi-final, which will be played later today.

India had booked a place in the semi-final through a 3-1 win against Great Britain in the quarterfinals, their first semis appearance since 1972. Belgium, on the other hand, defeated Spain 3-1 to set up a clash with an in-form India.

Reacting to the heart-breaking defeat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to boast the morale of the Indian Hockey Team and said that 'wins and loses are a part of the game.' PM Modi also wished the team luck for their match for the Bronze medal.

"Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at Tokyo Olympics 2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours. India is proud of our players," PM Modi tweeted.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan