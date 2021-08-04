New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian wrestler Deepak Punia suffered a 10-0 defeat in the men's 86-kg category wrestling semifinal on Wednesday ending his hope for a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Punia was defeated by the USA's David Taylor at the Makuhari Messe Hall A. However, the Indian wrestler still has a chance to win the bronze medal. Taylor defeated Punia and will now contest for either silver or gold on Thursday. Punia was nowhere in the contest and Taylor made light work of the match, and he easily wrapped up the game.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan