Shuttler PV Sindhu has won the Badminton, Women's Singles, quarterfinal beating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20. India’s men’s hockey team also thrashed Japan 5-3 to finish 2nd in Group A and enter the quarter-finals.

Tokyo | Jagran Sports Desk: It was a good day for Indians at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, July 30 as PV Sindhu and India’s men’s hockey team won more medals in their respective matches for the country.

Shuttler PV Sindhu has won the Badminton, Women's Singles, quarterfinal beating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20. She has reached the semi-finals now. With this Sindhu has become the first Indian shuttler with two consecutive entries in the Olympic semi-finals.

India’s men’s hockey team thrashed Japan 5-3 to finish 2nd in Group A and enter the quarter-finals. None of the teams managed to score in the first five minutes. India attacked twice and came close to earning the first goal which the Japanese defended well. Australia has topped the group with 13 points in 5 matches. Meanwhile, the Indian women's hockey team kept its chances alive to stay in with a 1-0 win over Ireland.

Unformatunly, in shooting, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat couldn't qualify for the final of 25m women's rapid event. Archer Deepika Kumari also crashed out as she lost to An San.

Nevertheless, in boxing Lovlina Borgohain bagged a medal for the country. She has also qualified for the semi-final but Simranjit Kaur lost to Sudaporn Seesondee 5-0.

Similarly, in sailing Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan crashed out of the same. In athletics Dutee Chand also couldn't make it to the 100m final. MP Jabir also failed to qualify for the semi-finals of 400m hurdles heats. India finished 8th in 4 x 400 Relay Mixed Round 1 Heat 2, clocking a time of 3:19.93.

Meanwhile, India's schedule for Tokyo Olympics (July 31) will hold a hockey match between Indian Women vs South Africa's team. PV Sindhu will also compete against Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) in badminton. Atanu Das will compete against T. Furukawa (Japan) in archery. In boxing, Pooja Rani will give a fight to Li Qian (China) and Amit Panghal will stand against Y. Martinez (Colombia). In shooting Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil will show their caliber. Finally, in athletics Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur, and M. Sreeshankar will represent India.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha