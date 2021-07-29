Caeleb Dressel won his first individual gold medal in the men's 100m freestyle in an Olympic record time of 47.02. Bobby Finke also secured a gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle. He has become the first U.S. man to win a distance freestyle event since 1984 by setting a record of 7:41.87.

Tokyo | Jagran Sports Desk: July 29 of the Tokyo Olympics was the day for the U.S. swimmers as they exceeded expectations in the pool today. Caeleb Dressel won his first individual gold medal in the men's 100m freestyle in an Olympic record time of 47.02, just 0.06 seconds ahead of Australian Kyle Chalmers. Bobby Finke also secured a gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle. He has become first U.S. man to win a distance freestyle event since 1984 by setting a record of 7:41.87.

The U.S. women were nothing less. Katie Ledecky won silver in 4x200m freestyle against Australia. However, China was quick to grab the gold. Regan Smith and Hali Flickinger took silver and bronze in the women's 200m butterfly.

In Gymnastics Suni Lee got a 15.300 the highest score in the competition. The 18-year-old gymnast was second in the floor exercise and third on uneven bars in the 2019 World Championships.

In Beach Volleyball the youngest U.S. beach volleyball pair ever, 25-year-old Kelly Claes and 24-year-old Sarah Sponcil remained unbeaten with a 21-8, 21-6 against Kenya. Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena made another win against Argentina. Meanwhile, Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19 which has forced the two-time world champion and 2016 bronze medalist out of the pole vault competition.

In shooting Alessandra Perilli won in the women's trap competition as U.S. shooter Kayle Browning took silver. On the other hand, in boxing U.S. super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. beat Algeria's Chouaib Bouloudinats. Troy Isley competed against world champion Gleb Bakshi of the ROC to a split decision.

In Judo, women's 78kg Shori Hamada (JPN) won gold, silver was bagged by Madeleine Malonga (FRA) and bronze was secured by Anna-Maria Wagner (GER), and Mayra Aguiar (BRA).

Today was also the first day of action in BMX cycling, women's rugby and men's golf.

