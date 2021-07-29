It was a good day for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday, July 29 as the Indian men’s hockey team advanced to the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Argentina. Shuttler PV Sindhu too made it to the last eight of the women’s singles badminton tournament over Denmark. But boxer MC Mary Kom lost.

Tokyo | Jagran Sports Desk: It was a good day for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday, July 29 as the Indian men’s hockey team advanced to the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Argentina in their Pool A match. Shuttler PV Sindhu too made it to the last eight of the women’s singles badminton tournament with a 21-15, 21-13 win over Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt.

However, unfortunately, boxer MC Mary Kom got defeated 2-3 to Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia in the women’s flyweight round of 16 clash. Despite the loss, Mary Kom gained plaudits from sportspersons as she left with a smile on her face.

India’s swimming campaign also ended when Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the 100m butterfly semi-finals. He finished with an overall position of 46.

On the other hand, Archer Atanu Das and boxer Sathish Kumar entered the last eight in their respective sports. Satish Kumar has entered the quarterfinals while Atanu Das has entered pre-quarterfinals in the Men's Individual event. Anirban Lahiri ended round one of men’s golf on T8 position.

Meanwhile, rowers Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh finished fifth with a time mark of 6:29.66 in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final B. Manu Bhaker has secured the fifth position in 25m pistol precision.

In sailing India's KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finished in 16th position in Men's Skiff-49er Race 05. In the women's Laser radial class, Nethra Kumanan finished 22nd and 20th in Race 7 and 8 to finish the day placed 31st overall.

Also, Indian golfer Diksha Dagar has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after South Africa's Paula Reto withdrew as per reports.

Tomorrow (July 30), archer Deepika Kumari, shooter Manu Bhaker, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, shuttler PV Sindhu and many more will represent India on day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics. Boxer Simranjit Kaur and equestarian rider, Fouuad Mirza will make their Olympic debuts.

