India boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated Nadine Apetz of Germany 3-2 while hockey players Simranjit Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh shined as the Indian men’s hockey team defeated Spain 3-0 in their third Pool A match.

Tokyo | Jagran Sports Desk: The fifth day of the Olympics for India started with a bad note when none of the two Indian pairs could qualify for the medal round in the much anticipated 10m air pistol team event.

Here is a look at India's day 5 round-up at the Tokyo Olympics.

India boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated Nadine Apetz of Germany 3-2 by a split decision in the Round of 16 of the women’s welterweight (69 kg) clash on Tuesday.

On the other hand, hockey players Simranjit Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh shined as the Indian men’s hockey team defeated Spain 3-0 in their third Pool A match. With this, they have nearly booked their spot in the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals.

Unfortunately, in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1, pairs of Manu Bhaker - Saurabh Chaudhary and Yashaswini Singh Deswal - Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the medal rounds.

Also, the Indian men’s doubles badminton pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty failed to qualify for the quarterfinals despite winning their last Group A match against Ben Lane and Sean Vendy owing to poor game difference.

In addition, table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal put up a brave fight against the defending champion Ma Long before losing the Round 3 match.

Meanwhile, India's medal tally stands at 1 with Mirabai Chanu Saikhom winning silver in weightlifting. After her win, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on July 26 announced that she will be appointed as the Additional Superintendent of Police in the state police department. The state government would further reward her with Rs 1 crore.

