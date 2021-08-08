All the flagbearers of National Olympic committees came out with the flag of their respective countries. For India, Bajrang Punia carried the flag representing the country. Punia won a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 65kg wrestling event.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After many heartwarming performances, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 finally ends marking its closing ceremony on Sunday (August 8). The IOC President Thomas Bach declared the 32nd Olympics closed while stating 'You inspired us with this unifying power of sport. This was even more remarkable given the many challenges you had to face because of the pandemic. The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are the Olympic Games of hope, solidarity, and peace.' He also said 'See you in Paris, thank you very much.' Now the game is over to Paris to hoast.

The last day of the Tokyo Olympics featured winners for finals for women’s volleyball, men’s water polo, men’s marathon, and boxing. India has given some of the best performances this year in the games making the country proud. Names of some of the winners include gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, P.V. Sindhu, and many more.

The flag of Japan was brought by six bearers to start off the closing ceremony. Tokyo Story movie's theme song was playing in the background as bearers carried the flag. It is followed by the national anthem of Japan.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi thanked all the athletes of the Indian contingent including those who won medals and those who did not for representing the nation in Tokyo Olympics. He tweeted "As #Tokyo2020 draws to a close, I would like to congratulate the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the games. They personified the best of skill, teamwork and dedication. Every athlete who represented India is a champion."

This year India has shown its best performances at the Olympics, with athletes finishing the campaign with one gold, two silvers, and four bronze medals for the country. Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics. Many state governments and Indian airlines have announced cash rewards and free travel for the Indian winners.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha