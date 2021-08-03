This is the schedule of Tokyo Olympics, August 4, with the events of Indian athletes

Tokyo | Jagran Sports Desk: In what may turn out to be a historical day not just in India’s run-up in Tokyo Olympics so far but in its entire history of Track and Field events, three crucial games are set to keep the nerves of entire country on edge. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will meet Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in Women’s Welter (64-69 kg) semifinal. According to reports in Turkish media, Surmeneli had promised the President Erdogan of Turkey that she’ll return back with a medal from Tokyo. Whether Lovlina will be able to stop Surmeneli at Bronze to punch for the Gold in finals, Wednesday will make it clear.

Reigning Olympic champion in Javelin Throw, Thomas Rohler in an interview with Firstpost said that he is confident that Chopra will win an Olympic medal this time. "Neeraj Chopra is at an age and has the experience to be ready to win an Olympic medal. That’s what I expect," Rohler was quoted as saying by Firstpost.

Indian women's hockey team will play its first ever Olympic semi-final on Wednesday against Argentina.



This is the schedule of Tokyo Olympics, August 4, with the events of Indian athletes:



Athletics

5:35 AM: Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A (Neeraj Chopra)

Golf

5:55 AM: Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 1 (Aditi Ashok)

Athletics

7:05 AM: Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B (Shivpal Singh)

Golf

7:40 AM: Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 1 (Diksha Dagar)



Wrestling

8 AM: Men's Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final (Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros of Colombia)

8 AM Onwards: Women's Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final (Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina of Belarus)

8 AM Onwards: Men's Freestyle 86kg 1/8 Final (Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor of Nigeria)

Boxing

11:00 AM: Women's Welter (64-69kg) Semifinal 1 (Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey)



Hockey

3:30 PM: Women's Semi-final (India vs Argentina)

