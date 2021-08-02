Apart from Hockey, Indian athletes will also aim for podium finishes in Athletics and Women’s 62 kg wrestling.

Tokyo/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The day 11 of India’s Olympic run in Tokyo will mark one of the most crucial moments of India’s sports history. For the first time since 1972, Indian Men’s Hockey team will play in Olympic semi-finals. Manpreet Singh-led men in blue will face Belgium in the hockey field Tuesday morning. Sports experts have already marked Indian hockey team’s entry into Olympics as a ‘moment of resurgence’ for the game in which India had a Golden run for six Olympics straight. Apart from Hockey, Indian athletes will also aim for podium finishes in Athletics and Women’s 62 kg wrestling.

Hockey

Men’s semi-final: India vs Belgium at Oi Stadium – 7:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Athletics

Women’s javelin throw qualification: Group A – Annu Rani – 5:50 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Men’s shot put qualification: Tajinderpal Singh Toor – 3:45 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Wrestling



Women’s freestyle 62kg round of 16: Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu

Women’s freestyle 62kg quarter-final: If Sonam Malik qualifies

Women’s freestyle 62kg semi-final: If Sonam Malik qualifies

Indian contingent has won a total of two medals so far with a third confirmed podium finish by Boxer Lovlina Borgohain. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in 49 kg category whereas ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won bronze in Women’s Badminton single in Tokyo Olympics. The best of Indian contingent is yet to place their feet on the mat as wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, country’s next best hopes for podium finishes at present in Tokyo Olympics.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma