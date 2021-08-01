Kamalpreet Kaur will play her Discuss throw final after becoming the first Indian female athlete to cross the 65 meter mark in discuss throw. Indian Women’s Hockey team will meet Australia in Olympics quarter-final.

Tokyo | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian Olympic contingent has bettered its Rio Olympics tally of two medals with a Beijing Olympics figure (3 medals). While there is a lot of depth which is left in Indian contingent in Wrestling and Athletics, the second Olympics Monday on August 2 will be the day when Indian Olympians must pull off their best for a podium finish. Kamalpreet Kaur will play her Discuss throw final after becoming the first Indian female athlete to cross the 65 meter mark in discuss throw. Indian Women’s Hockey team will meet Australia in Olympics quarter-final.

Below is the full schedule of Indian Olympians on Monday, August 2:

Athletics

7:24 AM: Women's 200m Round 1 - Heat 4 (Dutee Chand)

Shooting

8:00 AM: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification (Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput)

Hockey

8:30 AM: Women's Quarter-final (India vs Australia)

Shooting

1:20 PM: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final (Subject to Qualification)

Equestrian

1:30 PM: Eventing Jumping Individual Qualifier (Fouaad Mirza)

Athletics

4:30 PM: Women's Discus Throw Final (Kamalpreet Kaur)

Indian contingent has claimed two medals in Tokyo Olympics so far, with the third medal win confirmed by Boxer Lovlina Borgohain. The first medal was won by Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (Silver) and ace shuttler PV Sindhu (Bronze). Indian Men’s Hockey team has made it to the semi-finals of Olympics for the first time since Munich Games 1972 and will meet Belgium in semi-finals on August 3. Top-wrestling seed Vinesh Phogat, second-seeded Bajrang Punia are yet to set their feet on the mat in the coming days.

