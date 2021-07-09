Tokyo Olympics: Mohit Chauhan, AR Rahman and Ananya Birla took to their official social media handles to share the news about their songs. Scroll down to read more about the same in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Olympic fever is on and how. Not just in other countries, but India too is waiting for Tokyo Olympics with bated breath. And to add to the buzz, ace musicians, Mohit Chauhan, AR Rahman and Ananya Birla are coming up with songs to boost the spirits of the people of our country for Olympics.

Yes, while music maestro AR Rahman and singer Ananya Birla have collaborated to create a cheer track for the Indian contingent ahead of the Tokyo Olympics named 'Hindustani way', Mohit Chauhan has already released the Olympic Anthem titled 'Tu Thaan Le'.

Mohit took to his official social media handle and wrote, "Mohit Chauhan | Tu Thaan Ley | Full song | Official Olympics Anthem... Official #Olympics Anthem for the Indian contingent of the #Tokyo2020 Olympics games."

Meanwhile, on the other hand, AR Rahman and Ananya Birla shared the news with fans through their respective social media handles. AR Rahman wrote, "Let’s cheer out loud for our Olympians with the “Hindustani Way” alongside the very talented @ananyabirla #Cheer4India #HindustaniWay #comingsoon"

On the other hand, Ananya too shared the similar pic.

Ananya has lent her voice to the song 'Hindustani Way' and Rahman has composed it. The song is a Hindi track with English vocals.

Talking about the song Rahman in a statement said, "All of us are really excited to have made this special song and hope our athletes can feel the entire nation rooting for them, the Hindustani way when they hear it. It was a pleasure working with Ananya on this project..."

The song is expected to release soon.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal