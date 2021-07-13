Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants. This will be India's largest-ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes, IOA President Narinder Batra said on Tuesday.

Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants, Batra said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Olympic-bound athletes.

"The total Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics will be 228. There will be 67 male athletes and 52 female athletes. We are fighting for 85 medal events," Batra said in the virtual interaction.

This will be India's largest-ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian sportspersons not to get bogged down by the pressure of huge expectations and try and put up their best performance without bothering about the results.

"Don't take pressure of winning, just tell yourself one thing that we will do our best. I will say it again 'cheer for India'. I am sure you will touch new heights," Prime Minister Modi told the 126 members of the Indian contingent and their family members during an interaction on Tuesday evening.

He said his government has provided all the facilities and support to the sportspersons and as a result athletes in such large number have qualified for Tokyo Olympics.

"Just like we have to combine hard work with good strategy to win in sports, the government has also done the same. We set up a committee, athletes were helped with the TOPS scheme. The development from before is being felt by you all. You sweat for the country and the flag and for that, the country stands strong beside you. We tried our best to help the athletes train, we listened to them, which is why we could bring so much betterment in such less time. With Khelo India and Fit India, things got better and the result is that a huge contingent is going to the Olympics this time.

"A lot of sports are such in which India has qualified for the first time. You have been practicing to win and we don't doubt it all. I can see you all and say with conviction that winning will become new India's habit. When you will wave the flag in Tokyo, the world will see. Don't take pressure of winning, just tell yourself one thing that we will do our best. I will say it again 'cheer for India'. I am sure you will touch new heights. I thank you all and I wish you all the very best. I salute your families. Thank you very much."



"The first contingent will leave for Tokyo on July 17. It will have 90 athletes and officials in total."

With inputs from PTI and IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal