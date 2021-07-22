Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony: This year, India has send a 228-strong contingent comprising 119 athletes for the Olympics. It is India's largest ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin from Friday with the opening ceremony being held at the National Stadium in Japan's Tokyo. The Games, which were postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will see a participation of nearly 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries.

This year, India has send a 228-strong contingent comprising 119 athletes for the Olympics. It is India's largest ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics. The athletes will participate in 18 sporting events.

Here's everything you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony:

When will the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony take place?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony will take place on Friday. It will begin at 8 pm as per the local time in Japan or 4:30 pm IST.

Where will the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony take place?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony will take place at the National Stadium in Japan's Tokyo.

Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony in India?

In India, Sony Sports Network has the exclusive rights to broadcast the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Therefore, the opening ceremony of the Games could only be watched on Sony channels. You can listen to the English commentary on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 while Hindi commentary on Sony TEN 3.

You can also watch the live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony on SonyLIV and JioTV platforms. We would like to mention here that the premium plan of SonyLIV can be purchased at Rs 299 per month or Rs 999 per year.

What about the Indian contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony?

Only a handful of Indian athletes will take part in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Friday evening due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Dhruv Batra has said that 22 athletes and six officials will be present at the opening ceremony while adding that flag bearers MC Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh will lead the Indian contingent.

Take a look at the numbers of the Indian Contingent for the participation in opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020:

* Boxing — 8

* Table Tennis — 4

* Sailing — 4

* Rowing — 2

* Hockey — 1

* Gymnastics — 1

* Swimming — 1

* Fencing — 1

* Officals — 6

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma