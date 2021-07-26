Other than the changes to the schedule of certain water-related events, there exists a concern that Tokyo Bay could be contaminated with sewage water as a result of the storm.

Tokyo | Jagran Sports Desk: Amid COVID-19 fears dominating the contingents of nations participating in Tokyo Olympics, typhoon Nepartak, another ‘cursed’ event of this Olympic season is likely to set the things off the motion in quadrennial Games in Tokyo. Nepartak was upgraded from a tropical cyclone to Typhoon on Friday. According to Japanese weather agencies, Nepartak, which was formed off Japan’s east coast, has now intensified and is expected to hit Tokyo late Monday or Tuesday. It remains unclear if Tokyo will be the centre of the storm or not.

Following the Typhoon threat, the Olympic rowing and archery events have already been rescheduled for Tuesday due to expected rain and strong winds.

“Unlike an earthquake, we're able to predict the path of a typhoon so we can make plans, and indeed when it comes to rowing, as a preventative measure, we have decided to change the schedule for the event,” Takaya Masa, spokesperson of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee was quoted as saying by The Japan Times.

Other than the changes to the schedule of certain water-related events, there exists a concern that Tokyo Bay could be contaminated with sewage water as a result of the storm, which may affect the men's and women's triathlon events scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

"We have installed triple-layer screens as a measure to help ensure water quality," a Tokyo 2020 spokesman was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Local reports, however, said that due to relatively high tides since the last few days, residents have complained that the Tokyo bay smelled “like a toilet” in the heart of Tokyo where the marathon swim and triathlon events are due to be held.

The 32nd Olympics are currently underway in Tokyo which started on July 23, after a year of postponement due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma