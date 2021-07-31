Tokyo Olympics 2020: On Sunday, the focus would be on the men's hockey team as they would face Great Britain in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Apart from that, boxer Satish Kumar would face Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the men's quarter-finals of the tournament.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: Scores of Indian fans were left disappointed on Saturday after badminton star PV Sindhu lost the semi-final of the women's singles to Tai Tzu-Ying in straight games 18-21 and 12-21. Sindhu will now ompete with China's He Bing Jiao for the bronze medal on Sunday.

"I'm a bit sad because it's the semifinals, but I tried my best it was just not my day. I fought until the end. I was prepared for her skills, so I don't think that troubled me a lot. At the end of the day the level of the semifinals is going to be really high - you can't expect easy points. I just couldn't be on the winning side," Sindhu said, as reported by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Though Sindhu lost the semi-finals, the Indian women's hockey team has qualified for the quarter-finals of the games after Great Britain defeated Ireland 2-0. They would now face Australia in the quarter-final on Monday.

Following is the complete fixtures and timings of events involving Indian athletes on Sunday (August 1) of the Tokyo Olympics 2020:

* Golf – Men's individual – Udhayan Mane – 4:00 am

* Equestrian – Individual eventing – Fouaad Mirza – 5:30 am

* Boxing – Men's Quarterfinal: Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) – 9:36 am

* Badminton – Women's singles bronze medal – PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao (China) 5:00 pm

* Hockey – Quarterfinal Men's: India vs Great Britain – 5:30 pm

We would like to mention here that all timings mentioned above are in IST (India Standard Time).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma