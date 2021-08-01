Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao defeated 21-13 and 21-15 in two straight games at the Musashino Forest Plaza to win the Bronze medal.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: Badminton star PV Sindhu on Sunday evening scripted history as she won the Bronze medal in the women's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Sindhu, who has returned with medals from each of the big-ticket events such as Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and BWF World Tour Finals in the last five years, defeated China's He Bing Jiao defeated 21-13 and 21-15 in two straight games at the Musashino Forest Plaza to win the Bronze medal.

India now has two medals (one silver and one bronze) in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Earlier, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged a Silver medal in the Games.

With her win over Bingjiao, Sindhu has become the second Indian athlete after wrestler Sushil Kumar to win two Olympic medals. Sushil, who has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, had won a Bronze medal in 2008 and a Silver medal in 2012.

Earlier, Sindhu had won the Silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, which was also her Games debut.

"I shall thank Park (Sindhu's coach) who has taken great pain. Apart from that, Government of India, BAI, OGQ, supporters and sponsors. Everybody has given her all the encouragement. I'm grateful to media persons for encouraging her," said PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana after her win.

"Yesterday, I motivated her a lot. I told her just think that you're giving me a gift and play on court. With the blessings of entire nation, she has brought a medal. I'm happy that she's the first woman to bring two consecutive Olympic medals," he added.

Sindhu, who had lost to world number 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei on Saturday, came all guns blazing against Bing Jiao on Sunday as she took an early 4-0 lead in the first round of the match. Bing Jiao tried to make a comeback against Sindhu and an error from the Indian shuttler helped her gain a couple of points. However, Sindhu kept attacking Bing Jiao, winning the first round comfortably 21-13.

In the second round, Bing Jiao played cautiously and forced Sindhu to play at the net. However, the 26-year-old kept attacking Bing Jiao and outplayed her to take a lead of 8-6 which increased to 11-8 by the mid-game break. In the end, Sindhu won the second round 21-15 to hand India its second medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

With this win, the sixth seeded Sindhu also made up for the straight-game loss to world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying in the semifinals on Saturday. She had beaten Japanese world no 5 Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma