Tokyo | Jagran Sports Desk: India’s Olympic campaign in Tokyo 2020 witnessed some exciting moments on Wednesday. Most of these moments were in the form of PV Sindhu’s middle-of-the-court smashes against Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi that stunned the Hong Konger to make Rio Olympics Silver medalist claim a 21-9 21-16 victory. Sindhu will next see Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in her Round of 16 match on Thursday.

Along with PV Sindhu who performed on expected lines to claim her spot in top 16, Archer Pravin Jadhav made an entire country dream of a medal in archery after pulling off a stunning 6-0 win against World number 2 Galsan Bazarzhapov in his Round of 32 contest.

Jadhav, however, suffered a 0-6 defeat in men’s individual archery Round of 16 from USA’s Brady Ellison, the current world number 1. Along with being the current world number 1 in the men's singles recurve category and a three-time Olympic medalist. He had won silver in the team event at London Olympics in 2012 and Rio Olympics in 2016.

However even after these many losses, given the depth in the Indian archery, all is not over for Indian archers in Tokyo. The current world number 1 Deepika Kumari has made an entry into Round of 16 after a comfortable 6-0 win in Women's individual event.

Earlier today, Indian archer Tarundeep Rai had disappointed when he was knocked out by Itay Shanny of Israel 6-5 in the men's individual Round of 16.

In hockey, the Indian women's team went down 1-4 against Great Britain in a Pool A match. Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh failed to qualify for the men's lightweight double sculls final at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing sixth and last in the second semifinal.

The Indian sailing pair of Varun Thakkar-KC Ganapathy was ranked 18th after 4 Races. India will also have boxer Pooja Rani competing today.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma