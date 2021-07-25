Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu, who had won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, started on an attacking note and entered the break with an 11-5 lead against Ksnenia Polikarpova.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday made a dominant start at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as she defeated Israel's Ksnenia Polikarpova in two straight games. Sindhu -- who is currently ranked world number 7 in badminton -- showed her class and won easily against 58th ranked Polikarpova 21-7 21-10 in a lop-sided opening match.

The 26-year-old, who had won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, started on an attacking note and entered the break with an 11-5 lead. Sindhu continued her attack and grabbed 13 straight points to win the first round.

Polikarpova continued to struggle against Sindhu and couldn't make the best of the few opportunities she got. The two entered the mid-interval with Sindhu having a massive seven-point advantage against her Israeli opponent.

In the end, Sindhu easily won her opening game at the Tokyo Olympics. She will now face Hong Kong's world number 34 Cheung Ngan Yi in the group stage.

Shooters Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal disappoint

Though shuttler PV Sindhu started her Olympics campaign on a winning note, shooters Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal disappointed the fans on Sunday after both of them failed to qualify for the medal round after finishing 12th and 13th respectively in the Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification.

Notably, this was the first appearance of the two in an Olympic game but the pressure got the better of them in crucial moments.

Manu, who is ranked number 2 in the world, scored 575 points at an average of 9.583 after shooting 60 shots on the target. On the other hand, Yashaswini Deswal scored 574 points.

Manu had started the qualification very strongly with a 98 in the first series but the concentration of the 19-year-old was intterupted when she had to face technical issues in her equipment during the second series. She lost more than 5 minutes and managed 95 followed by a 94.

The determination and mental toughness of Bhaker was at full display at the range in the second last series as the shooter scored a brilliant 98, but followed it with a disappointing 95.

For Yashaswini Singh Deswal the start was a bit jittery as the star shooter accumulated 94 and then 98 in the second series. She then proceeded to score a 94 followed by a brilliant 97. The two 94s did a lot of damage to Yashaswini's chances as even after scoring a 96 and 95 she failed to qualify for the final.

