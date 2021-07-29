Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sindhu defeated Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 in just 41 minutes to reach the quarter-finals. Sindhu will now face either 12th seed South Korean Gaeun Kim or Japan's 4th seed Akane Yamaguchi in the last 8.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday cruised into the quarterfinals after defeating Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 matches of women's individual event in the Tokyo Olympics at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 3. Sindhu defeated Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 in just 41 minutes to reach the quarter-finals. Sindhu will now face either 12th seed South Korean Gaeun Kim or Japan's 4th seed Akane Yamaguchi in the last 8.

On Wednesday, Sindhu defeated Hong Kong's Ngan Yi Cheung in straight sets 21-9, 21-16 to cruise into the elimination round of women's singles. This was the second successive win for the 2016 silver medallist who earlier on Sunday started her Tokyo campaign on a good note after defeating Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10. The entire match lasted for just 28 minutes.

Hockey Team's emphatic win over Argentina:

The Indian men's hockey team stormed into the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over defending champions Argentina, scoring two goals in the final two minutes of its penultimate pool match here on Thursday. After goalless first two quarters, India broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute through Varun Kumar before Vivek Sagar Prasad (58th) and Harmanpreet Singh (59th) struck in the closing minutes of the match to seal the contest.

By virtue of this win, India has consolidated their position in the second spot of Pool A with three wins and one loss out of four games, behind Australia. Argentina is struggling at the fifth spot in the six-team pool and needs to beat New Zealand in their final preliminary match on Friday to stay in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth. India will play hosts Japan in their final pool match on Friday.

Archer Atanu Das defeats 2-time World Champion:

Indian archer Atanu Das saw off a tough challenge from South Korea's Oh Jin-Hyek in the men's individual 1/16 Eliminations. However, the Indian defeated the world number 3 and two-time world champion, Oh Jin-Hyek, in a 6-5 thriller and advances into the 1/8 eliminations round. Earlier in the day, Das had also defeated Chinese Taipei's Deng Yu-Cheng in a five-setter to move into round two of the men's individual section at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Earlier in the day, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav crashed out of men's individual archery after losing in the 1/16 eliminations round.

Indian Boxer reaches quarterfinals:

Indian Boxer Satish Kumar on Thursday defeated Jamaican Boxer Ricardo Brown 4-1 in the Round of 16 of men's Super Heavy (+91kg) category in boxing to reach the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan