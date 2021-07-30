Shuttler PV Sindhu has won the Badminton, Women's Singles, Quarterfinal beating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20. She has reached the semi-finals now. With this Sindhu has become the first Indian shuttler with two consecutive entries in the Olympic semi-finals.

The quarterfinals clash between Sindhu and Yamaguchi lasted for 56 minutes. In the first round, the game was more close than the scoreline suggested. Sindhu won it with 21-13. However, Yamaguchi made Sindhu toil hard in the second round at every point and Sindhu had to give her best to get into the semi-finals. In the end, the number six seed Sindhu proved herself as the star and won the match in straight games.

In the second game of the quarter-final, there was a 54-shot rally between Sindhu and Yamaguchi which lasted for one minute and two seconds.

On day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics (Thursday, July 29), Sindhu defeated Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Round 16 match of women's individual event at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 3. She defeated Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 in just 41 minutes to walk into the quarter-finals.

The 26-year old World Championship gold medallist reached the semis both at Rio 2016 Olympics and Tokyo 2020. She has crossed the record set by her co-player Saina Nehwal who became the first to reach two quarters and one semi-final at the Olympics. With this, Sindhu has marked her presence in history once again.

Her track record in Tokyo has been exceptional. She topped her group stage winning both her matches without losing a game against K.Polikarpova of Israel and Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong.

Previously Sindhu has defeated players like Tai Tzu Ying, Wang Yihan and Nozomi Okuhara to reach the finals at Rio in straight sets. This time, Sindhu is expected to face Tai Tzu once again in her semis. We wish Sindhu glory by repeating her spectacular performance from 2016

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha