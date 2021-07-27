India is eagerly waiting to witness the upcoming events and players in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which started on July 23 to cheer for India in the games. Here is a look at the full schedule of Indian events on July 28.

Tokyo | Jagran Sports Desk: The Tokyo Olympics 2020, which started on July 23 is creating a buzz around the world as India's Mirabai Chanu Saikhom opened the tally for Indian medals by securing silver in weightlifting. India is eagerly waiting to witness the upcoming events and players to cheer for the country in the Olympics.

Here is a look at the full schedule of Indian events on July 28:

1. World badminton champion PV Sindhu will play against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi in her second match of Group J on Wednesday (July 28) morning at 7.30 am. If she loses, Sindhu will be knocked out of Tokyo 2020.

2. In the men's category, B Sai Praneeth will clash against lower-ranked Mark Caljouw at 2.30 pm.

3. In boxing, eyes will be on Pooja Rani, who will face Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in the 69-75kg category at 2.33 pm.

4. World No. 1 archer Deepika Kumari will begin her individual campaign against Bhutan's Karma in the Round of 64 later in the day at 2.14 pm. If she wins, Kumari will also play the Round of 32. Furthermore, she had exited the mixed team event alongside Pravin Jadhav after losing to eventual gold-medallists South Korea.

5. In addition, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will also start their individual campaigns at 7.31 am and 12.30 pm respectively. They will compete against Ukraine's Oleksii Hunbin and Russia's Galsan Bazarzhapov. If they qualify, they will also play the Round of 32. Both archers, along with Atanu Das, are already out of the men’s team event.

6. The Indian women’s hockey team will be looking for their first win of Tokyo 2020 against Great Britain at 6.30 am.

7. Finally, the men’s rowing team of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will be competing in the second A/B semi-finals of the lightweight men’s double sculls at 8 am.

8. Meanwhile, Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) advanced to the quarterfinals in her debut Olympic appearance, defeating German veteran Nadine Apetz in a closely-fought last-16 stage bout. She will next face Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen, who is seeded fourth and a former world champion, on July 30.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha