New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the 32nd Olympic Games were being kicked off in Tokyo on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also “caught a few glimpses” of the majestic Opening Ceremony of the games. Indian flag bearers, six-time Boxing world champion and London Olympics Bronze medalist MC Mary Kom and Men’s Hockey captain Manpreet Singh. At the Parade of Nations, India entered 21st of the 205 contingents.

As Indian contingent led by Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh walked through the Japan National stadium representing over 1.32 billion Indians, PM Modi stood up in applause.

PM Modi wished the "dynamic" Indian contingent all the best as the athletes gear up to showcase their skills in the ongoing Games.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur was also seen waving the Indian flag as the Indian contingent made its way into the stadium. The Union Minister, was however criticised on social media for claiming half the television screen of the most important moments of the lives of Indian athletes walking through Tokyo Olympic’s opening ceremony.

Twenty-five members from the Indian contingent attended the Opening Ceremony while following the COVID-19 protocol such as wearing of masks and social distancing.

Ankita Raina was added to the list of players who attended the event on Friday evening while Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal from the Table Tennis team did not attend the Ceremony.

Amit Panghal , Ashish Kumar, Mary Kom were among the eight boxers who were present at the function along with six Indian officials.

India is expected to perform better than it has ever done before, with more Indians ranked globally in the top 3 in their events, while four of them stand at number 1. With a total of 126 Indian athletes competing in Tokyo, all over 1.32 billion eyes are on the 19th largest contingent of Tokyo Olympic flagged up by Boxing legend MC Mary Kom and Men’s Hockey captain Manpreet Singh in the opening ceremony of the games.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma