Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: Neeraj Chopra on Saturday rewrote history as he won the Gold medal for India in Javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. This is the first time in nearly 121 years when India has won a Gold medal at field and track events. Before Neeraj, British-Indian athlete Norman Gilbert Pritchard had won a medal at the 1900 Paris Olympics.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma