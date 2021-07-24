Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mirabai Chanu successfully lifted 84kg and 87kg but failed to lift 89kg, finishing second behind China's HOU Zhihu, who lifted 94kg to create an Olympic record.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: In a historic moment, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Saturday won India's first medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the women's 49-kg category. Chanu successfully lifted 84kg and 87kg but failed to lift 89kg, finishing second behind China's Hou Zhihu, who lifted 94kg to create an Olympic record.

The 26-year-old has now become India's first woman weightlifter to win a silver at the Olympics. She is also the second woman weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win a medal at the Olympics. Malleswari had won a bronze medal at the Sydney Olympics 2000 in the women's 69kg category.

Talking about Chanu, she lifted a total of 202kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition. China's Zhihui, meanwhile, lifted a total of 210kg while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.

PM Modi congratulates Mirabai Chanu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chanu and said that her success will motivate every citizen in the country. "Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo Olympics 2020! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting," he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to congratulate Chanu for winning a silver medal in weightlifting in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. "Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting," he tweeted.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also congratulated Chanu and said that she has made the whole country proud. "What a day! What a win for India. Mirabai Chanu wins silver in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category, India open tally in Tokyo Olympics," he tweeted.

Mirabai Chanu, a look at her road to glory

Chanu, who hails from Manipur's Nongpok Kakching, got her first major breakthrough in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games after she won a silver in the 48kg weight category. Though the Manipur weightlifter had qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics, she had failed to win a medal.

However, Chanu made a stunning comeback in 2017 after she a gold at the World Weightlifting Championships in the United States (US) in the 48kg category. A year later, she won India's first gold in the Commonwealth Games 2018. She also won a bronze in the 2019 Asian Weightlifting Championships. In 2020, she had won a gold at the Senior National Weightlifting Championships.

