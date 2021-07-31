When asked about making a comeback, the six-time World Champion and London Olympics Bronze medalist said that she still has the age and she will play till 40.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: MC Mary Kom, the legendary Indian boxer and one of the two flag bearers of Indian contingent in Tokyo Olympics said on Saturday that she has no plans to retire for the immediate future. The ace Indian boxer faced a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia and was thus bowed out of the Olympics.

When asked about making a comeback, the six-time World Champion and London Olympics Bronze medalist told news agency ANI, "Yes, yes. Why not? I still have the age. I can play till 40.”

After the match, Mary Kom thought she had won since the ace boxer had clinched two rounds after going down in the first essay.

Talking about her defeat Mary Kom said, "It was manipulated (decision) and cheating. I won the 1st 2 rounds (in the Round of 16 clash) and then how can I lose the match. I want to apologise to the country.”

"Before the bout, the official came to me and said you can't wear your own jersey. In the 1st match, I wore the same jersey and nobody complained. They should tell us before and check our playing kit. That's mental harassment. Why did they only say to us, not to any other country?" Mary Kom told ANI.

The ace boxer said she wanted to come back to India with a medal from Tokyo. "I feel very bad coming back with no medal. I wanted to come back with a medal. It wasn't unfortunate also, I don't know what to say," said Mary Kom.

Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju on Friday said Mary Kom losing her bout at the Tokyo Olympics was "unfortunate" as she had won the second and third rounds. Because of the rules in place, the minister added, there is no right to appeal the decision.

"I just want to tell Mary Kom that you are already a champion, you have been the champion six times and you are an Olympic medallist. Mary Kom is on different stature, she is already a superstar for us," the former Sports Minister told a group of reporters.

