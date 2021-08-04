Tokyo Olympics 2020: Here are the Latest Updates from the Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India started its day 12 at the Tokyo Olympics with a piece of good news with Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra qualifying for the men's final event after he attained an automatic qualification in the Men's Long Throws Qualification -- Group A. Competing in his first Olympics, Chopra took just a few seconds to make to the final round to be held on Saturday as he sent the spear well past the qualifying mark of 83.50m during the group A qualifications.

Qualifying performance of 83.50 (Q) or at least 12 best performers (q) will advance to the final of the men's javelin throw. However, these 12 performers will be a compilation of competitors from Group A and B. The Group B qualification round will take place later in the day and the remaining throws of Group A are also happening.

Neeraj Chopra who was throwing the javelin in 15th position in the group threw a monstrous throw of 86.65m and automatically qualified for the final after just his first attempt. Finland's Lassi Etelatalo was another thrower who automatically qualified in the first attempt. The men's Javelin throw final will be on August 7 at the Olympic Stadium.

Wrestlers Ravi Dahiya, Dee[pak Punia storm into quarterfinals:

Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya stormed into the quarter-finals of the men's freestyle 57kg category after overpowering Colombia's Oscar Eduardo Tigreros Urbano here at Makuhari Messe Hall A -- Mat A on Wednesday. Fourth-seeded Ravi comfortably overcame the challenge of Oscar Eduardo by the Technical Superiority of 13-2.

Indian grappler Deepak Punia progressed into the quarter-finals of Men's Freestyle 86kg at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor here at Makuhari Messe Hall A -- Mat C on Wednesday. Deepak Punia comfortably overcame the challenge of Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor by the Technical Superiority of 12-1. The Indian never faced any real problems against Ekerekeme as he cruised into the next round of the competition.

Women wrestler Anshu Malik loses to Iryna Kurachkina:

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik lost to Belarus' Iryna Kurachkina in the Women's freestyle 57 kg 1/8 Final event here in the Tokyo Olympics at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B on Wednesday. Iryna Kurachkina defeated Indian teenager Anshu 8-2 to advance in the quarter-finals at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Participating at her maiden Games, Anshu fought bravely but couldn't stand a chance against the seasoned pro.

Hopes high from Lovlina Borgohain:

Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will meet Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli in Women’s Welter (64-69 kg) semifinal at 11 am today. Lovlina (69kg) has assured India a bronze after storming into the semifinals. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also led the state in praying for boxer Lovlina Borgohain as she battles in the semi-final bout at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. The chief minister lit a lamp at the Nehru Stadium here at a program organized to wish her luck and pray for her success in the crucial semi-final match.

Women's Hockey Team to compete for a berth in the final?

The Indian women's hockey team put up a fantastic display of skill and tenacity during their 1-0 victory over Australia in the quarterfinal match of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. High on confidence and self-belief after the momentous victory, the Indian women's hockey team has now firmly set its sights on the all-important semifinal encounter against Argentina on Wednesday.

The Indian women's Hockey team, led by Rani, will count on their recent experience of playing against the Argentinians during their extensive tour of Argentina in January 2021. Much like the Indian team, Argentina has also gone from strength to strength in the competition, securing the semifinal berth after a convincing 3-0 victory against Germany in the quarterfinal on Monday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan