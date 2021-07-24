Tokyo Olympics: Apart from her, the third day will witness some action from shooters in 10m Air Pistol Women's and 10m Air Rifle Men's events.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India on Saturday opened its medal tally after Manipuri weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Chanu successfully lifted 84kg and 87kg but failed to lift 89kg, finishing second behind China's Hou Zhihu, who lifted 94kg to create an Olympic record.

With the emphatic win, Chanu became the first Indian female weightlifter to win a Silver medal at the marquee event. She also became the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympic games after Karnam Malleswari, who had won a bronze medal at the Sydney Olympics 2000 in the women's 69kg category. Apart from this, India's Tennis star Sumit Nagal beat Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin and advanced into the second round where he will face Russia's Daniil Medvedev. Nagal's win was the first in men's singles tennis at the Olympic games after Leander Paes' bronze medal-winning run at Atlanta 1996.

Meanwhile, India's medal hopes for day 3 of Tokyo Olympic 2020 rest on ace shuttler and Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu, who will open her campaign in the Tokyo Games against Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel on Sunday. Apart from her, the third day will witness some action from shooters in 10m Air Pistol Women's and 10m Air Rifle Men's events.

Following is the complete schedule of Indian action on July 25:

SHOOTING

5:30 AM: 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification (Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker)

SHOOTING

6:30 AM: Skeet Men's Qualification - Day 1 (Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa)

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

6:30 AM: Pranati Nayak in Women's Qualification - Subdivision 1

ROWING

6:40 AM: Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Repechage 2 (Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh)

BADMINTON

7:10 AM: Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Group J (PV Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel)

TENNIS

7:30 AM: Women's Doubles First Round (Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina vs Liudmyla Kichenok/Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine)

SHOOTING

7:45 AM: 10m Air Pistol Women's Final (Subject to Qualification)

SAILING

8:35 AM: Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 01 (Nethra Kumanan)

Followed by Race 02

SHOOTING

9:30 AM: 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification (Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar)

TABLE TENNIS

10:30 AM: Men's Singles Round 2 (Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Siu Hang Lam of Hong Kong, China)

SAILING

11:05 AM: Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 01 (Vishnu Saravanan) Followed by Race 02

SHOOTING

12:00 PM: 10m Air Rifle Men's Final (Subject to Qualification)

TABLE TENNIS

12:00 PM: Women's Singles Round 2 (Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine)

BOXING

1:30 PM: Women's Flyweight (48-51kg) - Round of 32 (Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez Garcia of Dominican Republic)

HOCKEY

3:00 PM: Men's Pool A (India vs Australia)

BOXING

3:06 PM: Men's Lightweight (57-63kg) - Round of 32 (Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack of Great Britain)

SWIMMING

3:32 PM: Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 1 (Maana Patel)

SWIMMING

4:26 PM: Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3 (Srihari Nataraj)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan