Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: The Tokyo Olympics 2020, which were postponed last year in wake of the COVID-19 crisis, began on Friday after Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron. The Games, which are played this year under the shadown of the COVID-19, will be celebrated as a "moment of global hope".

Normally, the opening ceremony is star-studded with celebrities, global stars and politicians attending it. However, only 1,000 people were in attendance on Friday with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"With the world in a tough situation because of the coronavirus pandemic, I would like to pay my respect and express my gratitude to medical workers and all those who are working hard every day to overcome the difficulties," Seiko Hashimoto, Tokyo Olympics organising committee chief, said.

The ceremony climaxed with a fusion of traditional kabuki theatre - with its elaborate makeup and costumes - and a jazz piano improvisation, on a stage topped with the cauldron for the Olympic flame. After being passed from baseball legends to children, the torch was handed to Osaka, who walked to the base of the stage, which split open to reveal a set of stairs as the cauldron unfolded like a flower.

She then climbed the stairs and lit the cauldron as fireworks briefly illuminated the sky. At the parade, most countries were represented by both male and female flagbearers in an Olympic first, but not everybody took pandemic measures. Teams from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and the Pakistan flagbearers paraded maskless in contrast to protocol and the majority of other athletes.

Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh lead India at opening ceremony

Though India has sent 127 athletes this year for the Tokyo Olympics, only 20 of them participated in the opening ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Indian contingent was led by boxing legend MC Mary Kom and Indian hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh.

Before the beginning of the ceremony, Mary Kom had shared her photos on micro-blogging website Twitter and said that she is proud to be representing the country on the big stage.

"Here I stand before the opening ceremony of #Tokyo2020 as a flag bear of my nation, India. #Cheer4India," she tweeted.

A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in Olympics. This is the biggest-ever contingent India has sent to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country.

