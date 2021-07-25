Tokyo Olympics 2020: Now the focus would shift to day 4 of the Games. On day 4, multiple events, involving Indian athletes, would take place. So here's a look at the schedule of India for July 26.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: The day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 started on a brighter note for India as shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Mary Kom and table tennis star Manika Batra defeated their opponents to reach the next round of their respective events. However, the men's hockey team suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the mighty Australians, losing their second game of the tournament by 7-1. Now the focus would shift to day 4 of the Games. On day 4, multiple events, involving Indian athletes, would take place.

So here's a look at the schedule of India for July 26:

Fencing – Women’s saber all rounds – 5:30

Archery – Men’s team round of 16 – 6:00

Table tennis – Men’s singles round 2 – 6:30

Table tennis – Women’s singles round 2 – 6:30

Swimming – Men’s 200m freestyle semifinals – 7:07

Swimming – Men’s 100m backstroke semifinals – 8:01

Swimming – Women’s 100m backstroke semifinals – 8:23

Sailing – Men’s Laser heats - 8:35

Boxing – Men’s middleweight round of 32 – Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta (China) – 9:06

Archery – Men’s team medal rounds – 10:15

Table tennis – Men’s singles round 3 – 11:00

Table tennis – Women’s singles round 3 – 11:00

Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats - 11:05

Shooting – Men’s skeet final – 12:20

Swimming – Men’s 200m butterfly heats – 15:59

Table tennis – Mixed doubles bronze match, final – 16:30, 17:30

Women's Hockey - India Vs Germany – 17.45

It is important to mention here that all timings mentioned above are in IST (Indian Standard Time).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma