Tokyo Olympics 2020: On day 5, multiple events, involving Indian athletes, would take place. So here's a look at the schedule of India for July 27. Scroll down to read more

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Today was the 4th day of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. The day brought happiness to the face of fans as India's lone representative in fencing, Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi got off to a winning start in the women's individual sabre.

However, the Indian fencer went down against France's Manon Brunet in women's individual sabre 15-7 in the round of 32 at Makuhari Messe B Hall Yellow Piste. Bhavani Devi has now set her eyes on Paris 2024.

Now India is all set to prepare for day 5 as there are multiple events including shooting, hockey, sailing and more are lined up for July 27.



So here's a look at the schedule of India for July 27:

Shooting – Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1, 10m - 5:30

Shooting - Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2, 10m - 6:15

Hockey - Men's Pool A India vs Spain - 6:30

Shooting - Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze and Gold Medal Match, 10m - 7:30

Badminton - Men's Doubles Group A Play Stage - 8:30

Table Tennis - Men's Singles Round 3 Sharath Kamal of India vs China’s Long Ma - 8:30

Sailing - Women's One Person Dinghy-Laser Radial - 8:35

Sailing - Men's One Person Dinghy-Laser - 8:45

Shooting - Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1, 10m - 9:45

Shooting - Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2, 10m - 10:30

Boxing - Women's Welter (64-69kg) - 10:57

Sailing - Men's Skiff 49-er-Race 01 - 11:20

Shooting - Air Rifle Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match (Subject to Qualification), 10m - 11:45

Shooting - Air Rifle Mixed Team Gold Medal Match (Subject to Qualification), 10m - 12:22

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal