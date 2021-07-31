Tokyo Olympics 2020: Earlier in the day, the Indian team had defeated the South Africans 4-3. However, they needed Great Britian to defeat Ireland and finish at the fourth place of pool A to qualify for the knockout stage.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: For the first time in nearly 41 years, the Indian women's hockey team on Saturday qualified for the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. This comes after Great Britain defeated Ireland 2-0 in the final game of the pool A, allowing the Indian team to qualify for the next round.

Earlier in the day, the Indian team had defeated the South Africans 4-3. However, they needed Great Britian to defeat Ireland and finish at the fourth place of pool A to qualify for the knockout stage. The Indian team would now face the mighty Aussies -- the pool B toppers -- on Monday in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, striker Vandana Katariya had emerged as India's hero as she scored a historic hat-trick to help India beat the South Africans. Vandana -- who scored a goal in 4th, 17th, 49th minutes of the game -- is now the only Indian woman hockey player to score a hat-trick at the Olympics.

Following the victory, skipper Rani Rampal heaved a sigh of relief but said that her team needs to work on their defensive game. "Today's game was really tough, South Africa gave us a really good fight. They converted their chances in the circle. Defensively, we can be a lot better," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne also expressed concerns over the team's defensive game and said that they "gave too many goals away". However, he expressed satisfication over the team's victory.

"We did what we had to do, we had to win this match, and we did," PTI quoted Marijne as saying. "Playing in these circumstances, you feel it, the humidity and I think it's more than 35 degrees on the pitch, it does not make it easy," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma