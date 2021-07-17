New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday informed that they have detected the first case of COVID-19 in the Tokyo Olympics Village adding to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week., news agency AFP reported quoting organisers.

"There was one person in the Village. That was the very first case in the Village that was reported during the screening test," Masa Takaya, spokesman for the Tokyo organising committee said as quoted by AFP.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto, as quoted by Reuters, confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is involved in organising the Games had tested positive. He would not reveal the person's nationality, citing privacy concerns.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, is being held mostly without spectators and under tight quarantine rules. Athletes are just starting to arrive for the Games which run July 23 through August 8.

Japan's public has been lukewarm about the Games amid a resurgence in new coronavirus infections and worries that an influx of foreign visitors may help turn the Tokyo Olympics into a super-spreader event, which in turn could put further strain on Japan's already stretched medical system.

Meanwhile, a series of changes on Thursday were approved in order to respect the Tokyo 2020 health measures, with the aim of making the experience safe for everyone involved while also preserving the essence of this unique moment, when Olympians savour and celebrate the pinnacle of their sports career.

"Just like other aspects of the Olympic Games, the victory ceremonies for the awarding of Olympic medals will also be impacted by the COVID-19 countermeasures put in place to ensure safe and secure Games for all participants," stated an official IOC release.

These changes follow on from the third version of the playbooks, published in June 2021, which already specified that the victory ceremonies with medal presentations would take place at the competition venues and that athletes and medal presenters would be required to wear masks.

The ceremonies at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place respecting the following guidelines and scenarios:

-Athletes, presenters and volunteers will wear masks at all times. Additional podium modules will be placed between gold and silver medallists and gold and bronze medallists to allow for social distancing.

-All the presenters will be vaccinated, and there will be only one IOC member and one International Federation representative at each event.

-The presenters will be waiting for the athletes on the field of play, and will not be part of the procession with the athletes. Trays with medals and gifts (a flower bouquet and a small Tokyo 2020 mascot) will be placed on a table or a stand.

-The presenters will pick up the trays from the tables or stands and will carry the trays to the medallists. Athletes will take the medals and gifts from the trays, and will have no contact with the presenters.

-Athletes will stay on their own podium module during the entire duration of the ceremony. There will be no group photo on the gold medal podium.

-Athletes, medal presenters and volunteers will be clearly and thoroughly briefed before the ceremonies on the guidelines they will need to follow.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan