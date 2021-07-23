New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian archer Deepika Kumari, who is the number one ranked recurve woman in the world playing in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, on Friday finished ninth in the individual archery ranking round after a good first-half display at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field. Kumari finished with 663 points, while 20-year-old Korean prodigy An San (680) topped the qualification round with an Olympic record score of 680.

Deepika will now have an easy first-round outing against world No.193 Karma of Bhutan, who finished 56th in the ranking round. Deepika had a decent start to match as the archer accumulated 56/60 in the first round and 55/60 in the second which landed her in the 10th position in the field. In the third round, the Indian archer gathered X-X-9-9-9-9 for a total of 56 as she continued to stay in the top 10.

Indian World No 1 had a major disappointment in round 4 as she slipped down to 14th with X-X-8-8-8-7 for a score of 51. But archer soon roared back in the next round with her highest score in the match, X-10-10-10-10-9 for a total of 59. Notably, none of the archers at that time had shot a 59 round. Deepika then proceeded to climb to 4th at the end of the first half with a brilliant X-10-10-9-9-9 for a total of 57.

At the starting of the second half, Deepika slipped to 8th after scoring 55 and 53 in the first two rounds respectively. Deepika continued her trend of falling short off a little in the final shot in the third end of the second half too as archer recorded X-X-10-10-9-7. Kumari then followed with a much-needed 58 and a disappointing 53. In the last set, she managed, X-10-9-9-9-7 to finish in the top 10.

Deepika Kumari might run into An San in the quarterfinal stage. Deepika had lost to her in straight sets during their only exchange in an Olympic Test event at the same venue in 2019.

"I feel my performance was good as well as bad...it was in between I would say," Deepika said as quoted by news agency PTI. On her slip-up in the final six sets, she said: "I don't know why it was like that; I was trying to control my shots so that I could play better".

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan