Tokyo Olympics 2020: Chasing an elusive Olympic medal in archery, India braces for some tough challenges ahead as both men's team and mixed pair are likely to face Korea in the quarterfinals.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian archer, Praveen Jadhav, who is debuting in Tokyo Olympics 2020, finished ahead of experienced Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai as India managed to finish ninth in both Men's team and mixed team rankings of the Games Archery competition at the Yumenoshima Park

Chasing an elusive Olympic medal in archery, India braces for some tough challenges ahead as both men's team and mixed pair are likely to face Korea in the quarterfinals. The Indian mixed team will open its campaign against eighth-ranked Chinese Taipei, and should it overcome the first-round hurdle, top-seed Korea would be waiting in the last-eight.

Likewise, the Indian men's team might run into top-seed Korea, who got a bye into the quarters, should they beat eighth-ranked Kazakhstan in the opening round. In the individual rankings, all the three Indian male archers finished out of top-30.

Jadhav was ahead of Das on number of X counts at the halfway mark where both had scores of 329 before the Maharashtra archer nosed ahead in the final six sets to finish 31st with 656 points out of a maximum 720. Das had a 35th place finish, while former Asian Games silver-medalist Rai, in his third Olympics appearance, took the 37th spot among 64 archers.

Taking Jadhav's tally into account with Deepika's 663 in the women's event, India ranked ninth in the mixed team competition where the country has the best-ever medal hope. Deepika had finished ninth in the women's ranking round earlier in the day.

Despite Jadhav's top finish among the Indians, the country would field it's 'power couple' Deepika and Das for the mixed pair competition that is set for an Olympics debut here on Saturday.

The men's trio's combined performance was just enough to finish inside top-10 as they totalled 1961 for a ninth-place finish in their first Olympic appearance since London 2012. The Indian men's team had failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Games and Das was the only male competitor in the individual section.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan