Tokyo Olympics 2020: Chanu successfully lifted 84kg and 87kg but failed to lift 89kg, finishing second behind China's HOU Zhihu, who lifted 94kg to create an Olympic record.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning India's first Silver Medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in women's 49-kg category. Mirabai Chanu, is the only Indian woman participating in the weightlifting competition in Tokyo Olympics, as she eye for redemption since the disappointment in Rio.

Expressing happiness and congratulating Chanu for her achievement at the big platform, PM Modi said, "Couldn't have asked for a happier start to #TokyoOlympics! India is elated by her stupendous performance. Her success motivates every Indian".

The 26-year-old has now become India's first woman weightlifter to win a silver at the Olympics. Chanu successfully lifted 84kg and 87kg but failed to lift 89kg, finishing second behind China's HOU Zhihu, who lifted 94kg to create an Olympic record.

Congratulating the Manipuri weightlifter on her success, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also tweeted high praises for Mirabai Chanu. "What a day! What a win for India. Mirabai Chanu wins silver in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category, India open tally in Tokyo Olympics. You've made the country proud today," he tweeted.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated the 27-year-old weightlifter and tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning a silver medal in weightlifting".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, who previously held the portfolio of India's Sports Minister also expressed happiness and congratulated Mirabai Chanu for her extraordinary achievement at the big platform.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated Chanu for starting India's Olympic campaign with a Silver Medal. "India’s 1st medal on day 1 !@mirabai_chanu wins SILVER in women's 49kg weightlifting! India is so proud of you Mira!", he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the weightlifter as he tweeted: "Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu for winning a hard-earned and well deserved Silver Medal in the Women Weightlifting competition at the #OlympicGames in Tokyo. She has made the nation proud with her amazing achievement."

Chanu, who hails from Manipur's East Imphal district, has also received Padma Shree Award in 2018 by the Government of India. In the same year, the Manipuri weightlifter was also conferred with India's highest civilian sports honour the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award for her contributions to the sport.

Apart from Padma Shri and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has also received several other accolades in various other sports events. Chanu's first major breakthrough came at the Glasgow edition of the Commonwealth Games; she won the silver medal in the 48 kg weight category.

Chanu lifted a total of 196 kg, 86 kg in Snatch and 110 kg in Clean and Jerk to win the first gold medal for India in the Commonwealth Games 2018. She won Bronze in Clean and Jerk at 49 kg Category in the 2019 Asian Weightlifting Championships.

