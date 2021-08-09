The athletes -- Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Meerabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Puniya and the Indian men's hockey team -- have made the country proud.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Tokyo Olympics has finally ended with India winning seven medals (1 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze), its best-ever performance in the history of the Games. The athletes -- Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Meerabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Puniya and the Indian men's hockey team -- have made the country proud. Thus, to celebrate their victory, several state governments and sponsors have announced rewards for them. So here's a complete list of cash prizes and different rewards announced for the athletes.

Neeraj Chopra

The Golden boy of the nation became the second Indian sportsperson to win a Gold Medal in Olympics for India. Soon after the news broke over different channels, a list of cash prizes and rewards were promised from the government and different brands.

Haryana government announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore while Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has decided to make Neeraj the head of the upcoming Centre for Excellence in Athletics in Panchkula. On the other hand, the Punjab government announced a cash prize of Rs 2 crore for him.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has announced unlimited free travel for one year for Neeraj Chopra.

Byju’s has also promised a cash prize of Rs 2 crore to Neeraj Chopra.

BCCI has also announced Rs 1 crore cash prize for the 23-year-old.

Mahindra Group's chairperson Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter and promised to gift XUV700 to Neeraj.

Chennai Super Kings also declared a cash reward of Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, the Manipur cabinet has also promised a cash prize of Rs. 1 crore to Neeraj.

The lovely professional university has also promised a gift of Rs 50 lakhs to Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. As he is pursuing his BA from the LPU.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Ravi Kumar Dahiya became the 5th person in the wrestling to win an Olympic medal, Dhaiya snatched silver after a 4-7 loss to Russia’s Zavur Uguev in the Men’s 57kg freestyle final. Here is the list of rewards promised to the wrestler.

Rs. 50 lakh from the Government of India.

Rs. 4 crores from Haryana, a government job as well as a plot at a concessional rate.

Rs 50 lakh from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Rs. 40 lakh from the Indian Olympic Association.

Meerabai Chanu

Meerabai Chanu made a great start in Tokyo Olympics 2020 as she won her silver medal in the women's 49kg category. After which the weightlifter asked for a slice of pizza as she carved for it for a long time.

Free of cost Domino's Pizza lifetime.

Rs. 50 lakh from the government of India

Rs. 1 crore from the Government of Manipur

Appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the Manipur state police

Ministry of Railways has promised the weightlifter Rs. 2 crore

Promotion in the Northeast Frontier Railway

PV Sindhu

Shuttler PV Sindhu will be rewarded by Rs. 30 lakh by the Andhra Pradesh government for winning a Bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. Along with that, the BCCI has also promised a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh.

Indian Hockey team

The BCCI has promised Rs. 1.25 crore to the Indian hockey team for making the nation proud at an international level.

Bajrang Puniya

The Haryana government has the promise to reward Bajrang Puniya with Rs 2.5 crores, a government job, and a plot of land at 50 per cent concession. Along with that, the BCCI will always reward the wrestlers with Rs. 25 lakh.

