Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: Boxer Mary Kom on Sunday showed her class once again as she defeated Dominican Republic's Miguelina Garcia 4-1 to enter the round of 16 in women's flyweight (48-51 kg) category event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The first two rounds were quit exciting as both boxers tried to outclass each other, ending with a scoreline of 19-19. However, Mary Kom rose to the occasion in round 3 and displayed some brilliant tactics to overcome Garcia, who is 15 years younger then him.

Mary Kom, who is a mother of four, will now face Colombian female boxer Ingrit Valencia. Valencia had won a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Earlier on Saturday, 29-year-old Vikas Krishnan lost his round of 32 match in the men's welterweight boxing event in the Tokyo Olympics and has bowed out of the Games. Japan's Mensah Okazawa defeated Krishnan 5-0 in the round of 32 match of the event.

Manika Batra stuns fans to reach third round

Earlier in the day, Indian Table Tennis star Manika Batra also outclassed Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska -- who is ranked 32 in the world rankings -- to enter round 3 of the women's singles event of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Pesotska had won the first game easily. She also won the second game 11-4, putting Manika under pressure. However, Manika made a stunning comeback in the game 3 and 4, exciting the fans.

The match went back and forth, and as a result, the match was evenly poised at 3-3 and it went into the decider. The Indian dominated in the final game and against all odds and she progressed to Round 3.

Earlier on Sunday, India paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran bowed out of the men's singles event after losing to Hong Kong's Lam Siu Hang at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym -- Table 4 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

