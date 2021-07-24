Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: In a morale-boosting win, the mixed pair of the Indian archery team -- Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav -- on Saturday defeated Chinese Taipei's Lin Chia-En and Tang Chih-Chun to reach the quarterfinals of the Archery Mixed Team Event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Deepika and Pravin were trailing 3-1 in the match, but made a stunning comeback to defeated the duo of Lin Tang 5-3. Deepika was India's hero as she rose to the occasion and scored a perfect 10 to help India beat Chinese Taipei.

This was the first time that Deepika and Pravin were competing together. Initially, Deepika was expected to partner with her husband Atanu, but Pravin won the right to compete alongside her as he was seeded the highest in the men's individual archery ranking round.

The duo of Deepika and Pravin will now face the South Korean team in the quarterfinals of the Archery Mixed Team Event in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Shooters Elavenil, Apurvi fizzle out

Though the duo of Deepika and Pravin impressed on Day 2 of the Games, the shooters -- Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela -- failed to qualify for the medal round after finishing 16th and 36th respectively in the women's 10m air rifle qualification.

Elavenil, the world number one, scored 626.5 points at an average of 10.442 after 60 shots. On the other hand, Chandela managed to score 621.9 points in the qualifications as the duo failed to reach the eight-player final.

For Chandela things got tough when a 9.5 and 9.9 in the second set saw her falling down the ranks and out of Top-25. She never recovered from that one and continued to be out of Top-20 during the whole match. Ela, on the other hand, showed some grit and determination but 103.5 in series 5 dusted all her hopes of making it into the Final.

This event will see the first medals of the Games awarded with the 10m air rifle final scheduled to start at 7:15 am IST.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma