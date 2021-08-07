Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: Golfer Aditi Ashok on Saturday put up an outstanding performance but failed to grab a medal as she signed off 4th after 72 holes in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 23-year-old, who hails from Bengaluru, ended two strokes off the pace with a total of 15-under 269.

Aditi played her second Olympics in Tokyo with her mother Maheshwary as her caddie, where until the end of third round she was strongly placed at Silver medal position with a 12 under par score and 2 under par lead.

However, in the final round of the fourth day, Aditi could not keep up the momentum she had kept during the previous three days. As four Golfers tied at rank three struggled to get past Aditi, the Bangalorean struggled to keep her previous day's position unchallenged and couldn't maintain her lead while going on to finish at 4th position.

Of the four rounds, Aditi Ashok had consistently finished second in the first three rounds and thus the Bangalorean struck the most realistic hope of India's first ever Olympic medal in Golf. The 23-year-old, however, missed out on her hallmarked consistency in the fourth and final round while finishing 4th by the end of 18 holes.

Prior to Olympics, Aditi reportedly suffered a bout of COVID-19 and told mediapersons during the course of her Olympic rounds that the virus sucked significant amount of strength off her body. “It took a little bit of strength out of me. I was never this short. I was always short but not like 50 behind Nelly and 50 behind Nanna. But apart from the distance this year has been kind of the best I've had with my short game,” Aditi told news agency PTI on Friday.

India has so far won five medals in Tokyo Olympics, starting from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (Silver), boxer Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze), shuttler PV Sindhu (Bronze), wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Silver) and Men's field Hockey team (Bronze).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma