New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was held on Friday at the National Stadium in the Japanese capital as the Game opened in the shadow of the COVID-19 crisis. However, India didn't have a great start as archeress Deepika Kumari succumbed to pressure and finished at ninth place in the qualifying round. However, archer Praveen Jadhav, who is debuting in Tokyo Olympics 2020, showed his brilliance as he helped India finish ninth in both Men's team and mixed team rankings of the Games Archery competition.

Now, the focus would shift to Day 2 of the Games. On Day 2, a lot would be expected from the Indian men and women hockey team. Apart from the hockey team, weightlifter Arjun Lal Jat, shooter Apurvi Chandela and table tennis star Manika Batra would also be in action.

Take a look at India's schedule for Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Archery:

Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav vs Chia-En Lin and Chih-Chun Tang (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations: 6:00am IST.

*Bronze Medal Match: 12:55pm IST.

*Gold Medal Match: 1:15pm IST.

Badminton:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Shetty Chirag) vs Yang Lee/Chi-Lin Wang (Chinese Taipei) in Men's Doubles Group A match: 8:50am IST.

B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (Israel) in Men's Singles Group D match: 9:30am IST

Boxing:

Vikash Krishan vs Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa (JPN): 69kg Round of 32 match: 3:54pm IST.

Hockey:

India vs New Zealand in Men's Pool A match: 6:30am IST

India vs Netherlands in Women's Pool A match: 5:15pm IST

Judo:

Likmabam Sushila Devi vs Eva Csernoviczki (Hungary) in Women's 48kg Round of 32 elimination bout: 10th bout after 7:30am start.

Rowing:

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Heat 2: 7:30am IST.

Shooting:

Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan in Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 5:00am IST

Women's 10m Air Rifle Final: 7:15am IST

Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary in Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 9:30am IST

Men's 10m Air Rifle Final: 12pm IST

Table Tennis:

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra vs Yun Ju Lin and Ching Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Doubles Round of 16 match: 8:30am IST.

*Manika Batra vs Tin-Tin Ho (Great Britain) in Women's Singles Round 1 match 12:15pm IST.

*Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstroem of Sweden in Women's Singles Round 1 match 1:00pm IST.

Tennis:

Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) in Men's Singles Round 1 match: 2nd match after 7:30am IST start.

Weightlifting:

Mirabai Chanu in women's 49kg: 10:20am IST.

