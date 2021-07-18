Tokyo Olympics: The development comes a day after an unidentified person became the first to test positive in the Olympic village.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran Sports Desk: Adding to the concerns of the Japanese authorities to hold the Games amid the pandemic, two athletes have tested positive for the highly contagious COVID-19 infection in the Olympic village, reported news agency AFP quoting officials.

The development comes a day after an unidentified person became the first to test positive in the Olympic village. "There was one person in the Village. That was the very first case in the Village that was reported during the screening test," AFP quoted a Japanese official as saying.

The Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to be held last year, but were postponed after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Games are now scheduled to be held July 23 to August 8.

However, many fear that the Tokyo Olympics can turn into a super-spreader event for COVID-19. Looking at this, the Japanese government have decided to hold the Games without spectaters. It has also declared a "state of emergency" for Tokyo from July 12 till August 22.

"It is regrettable that we are delivering the Games in a very limited format, facing the spread of coronavirus infections. I am sorry to those who purchased tickets and everyone in local areas," Olympic 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto, as reported by Reuters.

South Korean IOC member tests COVID-19 positive

South Korean International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Ryu Seung-min has also tested positive for COVID-19. Ryu, who won the Olympic table tennis gold in men's singles in 2004, tested positive for the infection after he arrived at the Narita International Airport in Japan on Saturday.

"He is currently in the isolation facility, where he will stay until the Japanese authorities decide that he is able to leave his room," told an IOC spokesperson to Reuters, "the IOC is relieved to hear that all protocols have been properly followed which led to the detection of the case. We wish him a speedy recovery".

