New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: As the Tokyo Olympic 2020 begins in full swing from today (July 23) Bollywood superstar actor Salman Khan sent his best wishes to the Indian team participating in the games. The actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to wish luck to Team India.

In the video, Salman can be seen cheering for the Indian participants in the Tokyo Olympic 2020. The actor also revealed that he has joined the campaign to support Indian players. The caption of the video read "I join the campaign to support our Indian Olympic team … #Tokyo2020. I accept the challenge given by @kiren.rijiju #HumaraVictoryPunch.”

"Best of luck to our Indian Olympic team for the Tokyo Olympics," Salman said in the video cheering for Team India.

Watch the video here:

This year with 127 athletes competing in 85 events, India hopes to win medals for boxing, shooting, wrestling, archery and badminton. Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju nominated Salman Khan to participate in the online campaign to cheer for Team India. Actor Akshay Kumar was also nominated to cheer for the Indian team in Tokyo Olympic 2020 by Union Minister for Information and Broadcast and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur.

Akshay Kumar shared a video on Twitter and wrote "Thank you Anurag ji for nominating me. I’m cheering for Team India at #Tokyo2020 Olympics. Are you? I nominate @KhiladiGroup1 @RanchiAkkians @Akkistaan @RajasthanAkkian @AKFansGroup @TamilAkkians @SILCHAR_AKKIANS @CHENNAIAKKIANS @MumbaiAkkians @VeerAkkians #Cheer4India. (sic)"

For the unversed politician Anurag Thakur had started Humara Victory Punch campaign to boost the spirits of Indian athletes going to the Olympics. Earlier, actor Anil Kapoor had also shared a picture of him on Instagram with a note of appreciation and encouragement for the Indian athletes in Tokyo Olympics 2020.



"Goes without saying which country I’m supporting always! #Cheer4India #Olympics2021 #Tokyo @kiren.rijiju @abhinav_bindra," the caption of Kapoor's picture read.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha