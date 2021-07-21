Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games: PV Sindhu - Profile, Stats, Records, Biography
New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: PV Sindhu, who took a badminton racquet in her hands at the age of eight, is now a world-renowned badminton player and has brought laurels to her country on the strength of her success. PV Sindhu was born on 5 July 1995 in Hyderabad. Her parents PV Raman and P Vijaya were professional volleyball players, but PV Sindhu was drawn to badminton. She started playing badminton at the age of just 8. She was greatly influenced and inspired by Pullela Gopichand, who won the All England Badminton Champion title in 2001.
PV Sindhu is the only player from India to win a silver medal in women's badminton singles at the Olympic Games. She achieved this feat in the 2016 Rio Olympics and created history. PV Sindhu has so far been awarded with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Padma Shri and Arjuna Award.
PV Sindhu's achievements:
Olympics
2016 Rio Olympics - Silver Medal, Women's Singles
World Championship
2019 Basel World Championships – Gold Medal, Women's Singles
2018 Nanjing World Championships – Silver Medal, Women's Singles
2017 Glasgow World Championships – Silver Medal, Women's Singles
2014 Copenhagen World Championships – Bronze Medal, Women's Singles
2013 Guangzhou World Championships – Bronze Medal, Women's Singles
Uber Cup
2014 New Delhi - Bronze
2016 Kunshan - Bronze
Asian Games
2014 Incheon - Bronze
Commonwealth Games
2014 Glasgow - Bronze
Asian Championship
2014 Incheon - Bronze
South Asian Games
2016 Guwahati - Silver, Women's Singles
2016 Guwahati - Gold, Women's Team
Asian Junior Badminton Championship
2011 Lucknow - Bronze, Girls Singles
2011 Lucknow - Bronze, Mixed Team
2012 Incheon - Gold, Girls
Indian Badminton at the Olympics
India remained on the fringes of the sport, though shuttlers such as Dinesh Khanna (1965 Asian champion) and Prakash Padukone (the first Indian to win the men's singles title at the All England in 1980) intermittently shining on the international arena.
All that changed with the arrival of Pullela Gopichand and subsequently, the talented Indian women's singles players, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu put India truly on the global map.
While the 2012 London bronze medallist Saina has missed the bus to the Tokyo Olympics, India can still hope for a dominating performance from Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, and the doubles combination of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who are motivated as ever to bring glory to the country.
A total of 15 medals will be on offer at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
