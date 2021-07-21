Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games: PV Sindhu is the only player from India to win a silver medal in women's badminton singles at the Olympic Games. She achieved this feat in the 2016 Rio Olympics and created history.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: PV Sindhu, who took a badminton racquet in her hands at the age of eight, is now a world-renowned badminton player and has brought laurels to her country on the strength of her success. PV Sindhu was born on 5 July 1995 in Hyderabad. Her parents PV Raman and P Vijaya were professional volleyball players, but PV Sindhu was drawn to badminton. She started playing badminton at the age of just 8. She was greatly influenced and inspired by Pullela Gopichand, who won the All England Badminton Champion title in 2001.

PV Sindhu is the only player from India to win a silver medal in women's badminton singles at the Olympic Games. She achieved this feat in the 2016 Rio Olympics and created history. PV Sindhu has so far been awarded with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Padma Shri and Arjuna Award.

PV Sindhu's achievements:

Olympics

2016 Rio Olympics - Silver Medal, Women's Singles

World Championship

2019 Basel World Championships – Gold Medal, Women's Singles

2018 Nanjing World Championships – Silver Medal, Women's Singles

2017 Glasgow World Championships – Silver Medal, Women's Singles

2014 Copenhagen World Championships – Bronze Medal, Women's Singles

2013 Guangzhou World Championships – Bronze Medal, Women's Singles

Uber Cup

2014 New Delhi - Bronze

2016 Kunshan - Bronze

Asian Games

2014 Incheon - Bronze

Commonwealth Games

2014 Glasgow - Bronze

Asian Championship

2014 Incheon - Bronze

South Asian Games

2016 Guwahati - Silver, Women's Singles

2016 Guwahati - Gold, Women's Team

Asian Junior Badminton Championship

2011 Lucknow - Bronze, Girls Singles

2011 Lucknow - Bronze, Mixed Team

2012 Incheon - Gold, Girls

Indian Badminton at the Olympics

India remained on the fringes of the sport, though shuttlers such as Dinesh Khanna (1965 Asian champion) and Prakash Padukone (the first Indian to win the men's singles title at the All England in 1980) intermittently shining on the international arena.

All that changed with the arrival of Pullela Gopichand and subsequently, the talented Indian women's singles players, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu put India truly on the global map.

While the 2012 London bronze medallist Saina has missed the bus to the Tokyo Olympics, India can still hope for a dominating performance from Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, and the doubles combination of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who are motivated as ever to bring glory to the country.

A total of 15 medals will be on offer at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Posted By: Subaashish Dutta