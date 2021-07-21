Vikas Krishan Yadav is the second Indian boxer who has qualified for the Olympics thrice. He will show his talent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, starting on July 23.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Boxer Vikas Krishan Yadav's name is featured among the top medal contenders for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Vikas Krishan Yadav is going to represent the country in the sport of boxing. Vikas Krishan Yadav will participate in the 69kg weight category, and is expected to pack a golden punch in Tokyo.

The 29-year-old was born on 10th February 1992 in Bhiwani district of Haryana. Bhiwani is called the hub of Indian boxing because legendary boxers have emerged from there. He has won many medals till now, but it would be his dream to win a medal in the Olympics. Although he has represented the country in the Olympic Games before, but has stayed away from medals.

Vikas Krishan Yadav is the second Indian boxer who has qualified for the Olympics thrice. Vijender Singh's name is the other boxer to have achieved the feat. Vikas Krishan Yadav will show his talent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, starting on July 23.

In his first Olympic appearance in London 2012, Vikas Krishan Yadav was knocked out in the preliminary round, but in the Rio 2016 Olympics, he reached the quarter-final stage. However, here too he came close to the medal, but could not get the medal. Vikas would now like to return with a medal from Tokyo 2020 by giving his best performance in the Olympic Games.

Vikas Krishan Yadav's achievements:

Vikas won his first gold medal at the 2010 Asian Games. He won a silver medal at the 2015 Asian Boxing Championships. Vikas had performed brilliantly in the 2016 Rio Olympics, but he could not win a medal. However, in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Vikas won the gold medal.

Vikas Krishan Yadav (men's welterweight, 69kg), 2019 world silver-medalist Amit Panghal (men's flyweight, 52kg), 2014 Asian Games bronze-medallists Satish Kumar (men's super heavyweight, +91kg), 2018 Commonwealth Games runner-up Manish Kaushik (lightweight, 63kg) and Ashish Kumar (middleweight, 75kg) comprise the Indian men's boxing team.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha