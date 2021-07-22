Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Tejaswini Sawant won the gold medal in 2010 World Shooting Championship and it inspired her further. Tejaswini's brilliant play in 50m rifle prone shooting has increased India's hopes of an Olympic medal this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian woman shooter Tejaswini Sawant was born on 12 September 1980 in Kolharpur, Maharashtra. Tejaswini faced many struggles, including financial troubles, during her childhood, and had to take a loan to buy a rifle. Not only this, the situation had become such that at one point she had to think of quitting her favorite sport. However, her father inspired her to continue shooting. Tejaswini won the gold medal in 2010 World Shooting Championship and it inspired her further. Tejaswini's brilliant play in 50m rifle prone shooting has increased India's hopes of an Olympic medal this year.

Tejaswini bagged India’s 12th quota in shooting for Tokyo Olympic Games by qualifying for the final of the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the 14th Asian Championships in 2019. Tejaswini earned the Olympic quota after finishing fifth in the qualification with a score of 1171 points.

She was the first Indian woman shooter to win a gold medal at the World Championships with a world-record equalling score in the 50 m rifle prone event.

Tejaswini Sawant's achievements

2010 World Championships - Gold

2009 World Cup - Bronze

Commonwealth Games (2006, 2018) - Gold medal

Gold in the 2018 World Championship 50m Rifle

In 2011, Tejaswini was also honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Posted By: Subaashish Dutta