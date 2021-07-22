Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Sanjeev Rajput was conferred the Arjun Award by the Government of India in 2010. Here's all you need to know about him

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sanjeev Rajput's name is embedded in the list of star shooters of India. The 40-year-old Sanjeev was born on 5 January 1981 in Yamunanagar, Haryana. Sanjeev's father, who belonged to a very simple family, used to sell Puris to raise his son by putting up a food cart. With hard work, not only did Sanjeev fulfil his dream of joining the Indian Navy, but he also won many medals in shooting for the country.

Sanjeev joined the Navy at the age of just 18 and retired as a Junior Commissioned Officer in 2014 after serving for 19 years. The journey of success that Sanjeev started by winning the gold medal in the Shooting World Cup for India in the year 2011 continues till now. It is Sanjeev's dream to win a gold medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics.

Achievements of Sanjeev Rajput

Shooting World cup

2011 Gold Medal (50m 3rd Position)

Silver Medal in 2010 (10m Air Rifle)

Silver Medal in 2016 (50m 3rd Position)

Silver Medal in 2019 (50m 3rd Position)

Gold medal in 2021 (50m 3 position)

Commonwealth Games

Bronze medal in 2006 (50m 3 position)

Silver Medal in 2014 (50m 3rd Position)

Gold Medal in 2018 (50m 3rd Position)

Asian Games

Silver Medal in 2018 (50m 3rd Position)

Sanjeev Rajput was conferred the Arjun Award by the Government of India in 2010.

Shooting at Olympics

Shooting, which started with military pistols and rifles, is today one of the most technical games on the Olympic curriculum with specialised, highly sophisticated pistols, rifles and shotguns being used to assert superiority at ranges across the world. While India may have won only four medals at the Olympics - gold, silver and two bronze - but every time the country's marksmen take aim at the showpiece event, they have nothing but bullseye insight.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv