New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian woman star shooter Rahi Sarnobat has given many proud moments to the country. Born on 30 October 1990 in Kolhapur, this sharpshooter is a master of the 15m pistol shooting. Rahi became the first Indian shooter to win a gold medal in pistol shooting at the World Cup and the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the Asian Games. In the Tokyo Olympics too, India is hoping for a gold medal from Rahi.

Rahi won a bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup in 2011 and also became the first Indian woman to get an Olympic ticket in the 25m pistol. The most important milestone in Rahi's career was the 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games where she won the gold medal for the first time. This is going to be the second Olympics for the 30-year-old shooter, who made her debut at the 2013 London Olympic Games at the age of 21.

Rahi Sarnobat's achievements:

Shooting World Cup

2013 Gold Medal (25m Pistol)

Gold Medal in 2019 (25m Pistol)

Gold Medal (25m Pistol) in 2021

Commonwealth Games

Gold Medal in 2010 (25m Pistol)

Gold Medal in 2014 (25m Pistol)

Silver Medal in 2010 (25m Pistol)

In 2015, Rahi was awarded the Arjuna Award by the Government of India for her success.

Rahi Sarnobat’s relaxed demeanour and her ability to withstand the most nerve-wracking situations is what sets her apart from many of her compatriots and rival competitors. If she attains glory in Tokyo, India will have another shooting icon, but Rahi’s philosophy will remain the same - a steely resolve and an unflinching temperament.

