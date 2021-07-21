Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Manu Bhaker - Profile, Stats, Records, Biography
New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's star shooter Manu Bhaker was born on 18 February 2002 in Goria village in Jhajjar district of Haryana. Manu, who was interested in sports since childhood, started shooting in the year 2016 at a very young age. When she saw the shooting range in her school, she was very impressed. She trains under the coaching of Indian veteran shooter Jaspal Rana. In the year 2019, she got an Olympic ticket in the Munich ISSF World Cup. She is one of the youngest players to participate in the Olympics. Manu has also tried her hands at boxing, athletics, skating, judo and karate. That is why she was called an 'all-rounder' by his peers in school.
During her career so far, Manu has met with tremendous success but her only lean patch came during the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.
After scoring a 593 in qualification in 25m sports pistol, she finished sixth even as compatriot Rahi Sarnobat clinched gold. Manu has overcome the Asian Games disappointment and the results in 2019 and 2021, especially in mixed team with Chaudhary, indicate she is in peak form to excel in Tokyo.
Manu Bhaker's achievements:
ISSF World Cup Final
Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol, 2019
Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 2019
ISSF World Cup
Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol, 2018
Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 2018
Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 2019
Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 2021 New Delhi
Silver Medal - 10m Air Pistol, 2021
Silver Medal - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 2021
Asian Shooting Championship
Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol, 2019
Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 2019
Asian Airgun Championship
Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol, 2019
Gold Medal - Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol, 2019
Commonwealth Games
Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol, 2018
Youth Olympic Games
Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol, 2018
Silver Medal - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 2018
ISSF Junior World Cup
Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol, 2018
Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol, 2018
Gold Medal - Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol, 2018
Silver Medal - Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol, 2018
Posted By: Subaashish Dutta