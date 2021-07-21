Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Manu, who was interested in sports since childhood, started shooting in the year 2016 at a very young age. When she saw the shooting range in her school, she was very impressed.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's star shooter Manu Bhaker was born on 18 February 2002 in Goria village in Jhajjar district of Haryana. Manu, who was interested in sports since childhood, started shooting in the year 2016 at a very young age. When she saw the shooting range in her school, she was very impressed. She trains under the coaching of Indian veteran shooter Jaspal Rana. In the year 2019, she got an Olympic ticket in the Munich ISSF World Cup. She is one of the youngest players to participate in the Olympics. Manu has also tried her hands at boxing, athletics, skating, judo and karate. That is why she was called an 'all-rounder' by his peers in school.

During her career so far, Manu has met with tremendous success but her only lean patch came during the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

After scoring a 593 in qualification in 25m sports pistol, she finished sixth even as compatriot Rahi Sarnobat clinched gold. Manu has overcome the Asian Games disappointment and the results in 2019 and 2021, especially in mixed team with Chaudhary, indicate she is in peak form to excel in Tokyo.

Manu Bhaker's achievements:

ISSF World Cup Final

Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol, 2019

Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 2019

ISSF World Cup

Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol, 2018

Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 2018

Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 2019

Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 2019

Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 2019

Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 2019

Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 2021 New Delhi

Silver Medal - 10m Air Pistol, 2021

Silver Medal - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 2021

Asian Shooting Championship

Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol, 2019

Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 2019

Asian Airgun Championship

Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol, 2019

Gold Medal - Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol, 2019

Commonwealth Games

Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol, 2018

Youth Olympic Games

Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol, 2018

Silver Medal - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 2018

ISSF Junior World Cup

Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol, 2018

Gold Medal - 10m Air Pistol, 2018

Gold Medal - Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol, 2018

Silver Medal - Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol, 2018

Posted By: Subaashish Dutta