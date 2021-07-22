Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Apurvi Chandela was among the first set of Indian shooters to book an Olympic quota alongside compatriot Anjum Moudgil, back in April 2019.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian woman shooter Apurvi Chandela was born on January 4, 1993 in Jaipur. Apurvi wanted to become a sports journalist, but the gold medal won by the legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra in the 2008 Beijing Olympics inspired her to take up the sport. In the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Apurvi gave India the gold medal. Apurvi's journey to success started from here. In Tokyo Olympics too, India is expecting a medal from this star shooter. Apurvi will represent India in the 10m Air Rifle event.

Apurvi Chandela's achievements:

2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games Gold Medal

2015 World Cup Bronze Medal

34th Rank in Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Bronze Medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games

2019 10m Air Rifle Gold Medal

Secured fourth place at ISSF World Cup in Changwon, South Korea

In 2016, Apurvi was awarded the Arjuna Award by the Government of India for her stupendous success.

Tokyo Olympics

Following a year-long delay, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will get underway in Japan on 23 July. India will be sending a 228-strong contingent, including the officials and a record total of 120 athletes in their contingent. Out of the 120 athletes, 68 are male and 52 are female participants.

